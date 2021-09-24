Anthony Flinn set to cook up a storm with ASDA

With years of experience, Anthony has worked in some of the world’s best restaurants throughout the UK and Europe including the esteemed 3 Michelin Star, El Bulli in Barcelona. Having attained 3 AA Rosettes as well as numerous regional and national accolades, Anthony has a first class reputation for creativity, quality and attention to detail.

ASDA will be situated on Alexander Avenue in the centre of the Balmoral Showgrounds and during the four days of the Show, Anthony is set to cook up a storm using the best of British beef that is readily available from local ASDA stores.

Why not try his mouth watering Dirty Burger recipe for yourself and get a taste of what the Show has to offer.

DIRTY BURGER RECIPE - Serves 2

1 pack of ASDA Extra Special 4 Seasoned Beef Burgers

2 brioche buns

1 bottle of BBQ sauce

2 kraft cheese slices

Sliced gherkins

Beef stock Mayonnaise

½ Oxo Cube

100gr Good Mayonnaise

Crumb the oxo cube into a bowl and add 1tsp of warm water and mix until fully dissolved and smooth.

Add the mayonnaise and mix until the stock and mayonnaise are fully incorporated.

Crispy Onions

1 white onion, thinly sliced

2tbsp plain flour

Toss the sliced onions in the flour and deep fry until crispy. Season with salt.

Cheese Sauce

8 kraft cheese slices.

150ml double cream.

Warm the cream in a pan. Add the cheese slices and whisk until the cheese is fully melted and smooth.

Build

Cook the burgers as per the cooking instructions on pack. Toast the burger buns. Spoon the beef stock mayonnaise on to the top and bottom halves of the burger buns. Place a burger on to the bottom half of the bun and top with cheese.

Stack the second burger on top and drizzle the BBQ sauce.

Add the crispy onions and finally the bun lid. Skewer through burger to stop it from tipping over.