This week cows and calves sold to £1700 and £1680.

Store heifers sold to £1150 for a 500kg Charolais (£230).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £960 for a 345kg Charolais (£278) and 300kg Limousin to £820 (£273).

Weanling heifers sold to £825 for a 345kg Limousin and a 265kg Limousin to £615. Sample prices:

Cows and calves: Brookeborough producer £1700 for Charolais cow with heifer calf. Magheraveely producer 1680 for Simmental cow with twin calves (bull and heifer) and £1420 for Belgian Blue cow with bull calf. Derrylin producer £1425 for Aberdeen Angus cow with heifer calf.

Store heifers

Newtwonbutler producer 500kg Charolais to £1150 (£230) 460kg Belgian Blue to £905, 430kg Limousin to £895 and 385kg Limousin to £755.

Weanling steers and bulls

Derrylin producer 345kg Charolais to £960 (£278) 340kg Charolais to £920 (£271) and 275kg Charolais to £740 (£269) Garrison producer 380kg Limousin to £845, 300kg Limousin to £820 (£273) 345kg Charolais to £815, 305kg Limousin to £730, and 295kg Simmental to £680. Lisnaskea producer 335kg Simmental to £780 and 320kg Simmental to £745.

Weanling heifers

Rosslea producer 345kg Limousin to £825 (£239) and 340kg Limousin to £800. Lisnaskea producer 435kg Limousin to £790, 385kg Limousin to £735, 370kg Limousin to £700 and 310kg Limousin to £450. Derrylin producer 350kg Limousin to £765 and 265kg Limousin to £615.