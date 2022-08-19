Appeal for information after cat found in snare

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The male cat, which was discovered by two members of the public, had been hanging by its back legs from a fence, with the snare caught around its abdomen.

The cat was immediately taken to the Northern Ireland animal welfare charity, the USPCA, where the veterinary team had to use bolt cutters to remove the wire snare.

The cat suffered a severe injury to its eye, most likely caused by its struggle and stress in trying to free itself.

Cat and snare.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brendan Mullan, USPCA chief executive, commented: “This is a very distressing case for a member of the public to come across, and not one that we have seen often here at the USPCA.

“We don’t know how long the cat was caught in that horrible position, but the level of stress and suffering is unimaginable.

“Our team did a great job in providing treatment and comfort to the cat and have been monitoring its condition throughout the week.

“Thankfully following the removal of the snare and the provision of pain relief, he seems to be showing great signs of improvement.

Cat and snare.

“Unfortunately, he has seriously damaged his eye which may need to be removed.”

Brendan continued: “We’re very grateful to the members of the public who rescued him from such a terrible situation – thankfully he’s now safe and making a strong recovery.

“We believe that this cat does have an owner as, despite his ordeal, he is very friendly – we hope that through the help of the public we can reunite him with his owners.”

Free running snares are legal in Northern Ireland and are primarily used for ‘wildlife management’, targeting the likes of rabbits and foxes.

The snare was cut from the cat

Under the Snares Order (Northern Ireland) 2015, a snare must be checked at least once a day and must not be set ‘in a place or in such manner where an animal caught by the snare is likely to – (a) become fully or partially suspended, or (b) drown’.

Brendan added: “This is a very unusual place for a snare to be set and it is unknown to us if the cat was caught elsewhere and had tried to jump the fence, however, it is undeniable that the use of any snare like this is inhumane and causes suffering.

“The USPCA recognises the necessity of capturing animals on a limited scale for a variety of reasons, however, the only acceptable means of doing so is through the use of live traps, and only when the trap is capable of restraining an animal without causing pain or injury and is visited at least every 12 hours.

“In our view, there is no body-grip trap which does not cause unacceptable suffering.