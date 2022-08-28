News you can trust since 1963
Appeal for information after collision between car and Land Rover Defender

Police are appealing for information following a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision at the Tullydraw Road area of Dungannon on Saturday 27 August.

By Joanne Knox
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 11:17 am
Updated Sunday, 28th August 2022, 11:47 am

Sergeant Frew commented: “Shortly after 11.30am, it was reported that a grey Seat Leon and a grey Land Rover Defender were involved in the incident.

“One man was taken to hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“The Tullydraw Road has re-opened following the road traffic collision.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information or dash-cam footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 733 27/08/22.”

