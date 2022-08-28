Appeal for information after collision between car and Land Rover Defender

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant Frew commented: “Shortly after 11.30am, it was reported that a grey Seat Leon and a grey Land Rover Defender were involved in the incident.

“One man was taken to hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“The Tullydraw Road has re-opened following the road traffic collision.

Police at accident scene

