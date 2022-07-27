Appeal for witnesses after serious road traffic collision in Sion Mills

The two-vehicle collision on Melmount Road involved a white Vauxhall van and a blue Volvo lorry, and was reported to police at around 1.50pm.
Police attended the scene along with other emergency services, and the driver of the van was taken to hospital by Air Ambulance for treatment of his injuries which, at this time, are believed to be life changing.
Strabane Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Ken McDermott said: “As part of our enquiries we’ve spoken to a number of witnesses, however, we’re appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what occurred, or captured the collision on their dash cam and who has not yet spoken with us, to get in touch by calling 101, and quoting reference number 953 of 26/07/22.
“I also want to thank everyone impacted by the closure of Melmount Road yesterday for their patience, which was closed for several hours, as officers dealt with the collision and conducted enquiries, and to allow the scene to be cleared,” he added,