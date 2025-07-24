Appeal for witnesses following security alert in Co Down town

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a security alert in the Church Street area of Dromore on Thursday 24 July.

Detective Inspector Keon said: “At approximately 9.30am, police received a report of a suspicious object in the area.

“Ammunition Technical Officers attended along with crews and remain at the scene. Cordons remain in place at this time.

“However, I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation to contact detectives. At this time, we continue to work to establish a motive for this and are exploring a number of potential motivating factors."

Cordons remain in place at this time. (photo: stock image)

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 331 24/07/25.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/