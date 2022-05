The tractor, similar to the one pictured, was stolen from a property on the Dromore Road, Lurgan, County Down.

The tractor was stolen in the early hours of Tuesday morning (24 May).

Police are asking anyone who may been in the area between 4am and 4.45am, and who witnessed anything suspicious, to contact them on 101 quoting reference 371 of 24/05/22.