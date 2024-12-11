Applegreen expands M&S Food partnership to Northern Ireland with two new locations

M&S is now open at Applegreen's motorway service station near Lisburn.

APPLEGREEN, one of Ireland’s largest roadside hospitality brands, is bringing its successful partnership with M&S Food to Northern Ireland.

The expansion will see Applegreen opening new M&S Food stores in the Province – at the Lisburn Southbound service area on the M1 and the Templepatrick service area on the M2. The two stores are Applegreen’s first M&S Food stores in Northern Ireland, following a highly successful roll out of the concept in the Republic of Ireland.

Under an exclusive partnership with M&S Food, the new stores at Applegreen service areas will stock a range of more than 450 M&S products, including fresh fruit and salads, quality sandwiches, ready meals options for lunch and dinner, and fresh flowers. Popular M&S Food favourites such as Percy Pig sweets, M&S cookies, and Colin the Caterpillar cakes will also be available in-store.

The new M&S Food at Lisburn South opened in mid-November, while the Templepatrick store opened last week. With the addition of these two new outlets in Northern Ireland, Applegreen will have 21 M&S Food stores at locations across the island of Ireland, with plans to almost triple that number over time.

“This investment in our Northern Ireland service areas highlights our commitment to providing high-quality food and hospitality for those traveling in the region,” said Caroline Cherington, Regional Operations Director for Applegreen, Northern Ireland. “We are delighted to introduce M&S Food at Applegreen to Northern Ireland and bring our customers the best experience and brands on the road.”

Eddie Murphy, Country Director for M&S in Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to bring M&S Food to Applegreen at Templepatrick and Lisburn South, offering local customers and commuters the quality, innovation, and great value they expect from M&S. This partnership allows us to expand our reach and provide a convenient way for customers to pick up their M&S favourites on the go.

“We’re excited to become part of the Templepatrick community in time for Christmas, having opened in Lisburn Southbound in November. As you drive home this festive season, be sure to stop by our new locations.”

Applegreen, which employs 269 people across its Northern Ireland operations, has three motorway service areas in Northern Ireland, as well sites at Ballymena and Hillsborough.

The introduction of M&S Food at its key locations in Lisburn and Templepatrick offers motorists greater choice and convenience when traveling.

Applegreen also partners with other popular brands such as Burger King, Subway, Chopstix, and Greggs to offer a range of food options at its sites in Northern Ireland.

Marks & Spencer opened its first outlet in Northern Ireland in 1967 and currently has 22 stores there. The introduction of M&S Food in Applegreen motorway service areas brings the first availability of M&S products at roadside locations in Northern Ireland.

Applegreen is one of Ireland’s leading retail hospitality brands. It opened its first service station in Ballyfermot in Dublin 1992, and now operates 592 locations at sites in Ireland, the UK and the United States, employing a total of 17,000 people.

It recently unveiled plans to invest €1 billion (£830 million) over the next five years to expand its business in all three of its major markets. It has about 200 locations in Ireland, while in the UK its Welcome Break business operates 59 sites, including 35 motorway service areas, and 31 hotels.

The investment plans will see a significant expansion of the Applegreen business in Ireland, the UK and the US, as the company upgrades and revamps its existing locations, and develops new sites in each of its markets. It is also planning a major €85 million (£70 million) investment to further expand its EV charging networks.