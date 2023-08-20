Apples are almost ready to be picked and blackberries are in an abundance

Deep purple blackberries are now adorning hedgerows, apples are almost ready to be harvested and plums are ripe, juicy and good to be picked. When I was growing up picking blackberries was an annual ritual that involved stained hands and lips from sampling the crop. It was usually whizzed into a crumble and paired with apples. There was nothing nicer that eating that warm dessert that you knew you’d played a part in gathering the ingredients. It’s a rare sight to see anyone picking this fruit now which is sad as the berries are delicious and free. The quote from a cookbook written in the mid nineteenth century is just as pertinent today: “This most prolific and excellent wild fruit was long neglected except by peasants and country folk. Seldom used, either in a raw state or dressed, to quote a cookery book of sixty years ago”.

These thoughts from the mid 1800s are just as pertinent today.

The first recipe this week uses the berries in a savoury dish to accompany duck in the form of a blackberry ketchup. The berries are cooked with sugar, onion, vinegar and some smoked chilli until soft then blended to a smooth puree. Some roast beetroot will add an earthy element to the crispy rich duck and the ketchup will provide a sweet and sour flavour to marry it all together. The ketchup could also be served with any roast game, charcuterie, goats cheese or grilled beef.