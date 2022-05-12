Application period for £2million pig support scheme about to open

Speaking at the Balmoral Show today, DAERA Minister Edwin Poots said: “This scheme will open next week to support the sector which has faced significant challenges recently.

“Up to £2million will be made available for local pig farmers impacted by the effects of weakening markets, increased feed costs and getting pigs moved off the farm for slaughter.

“I announced in March that I was convinced the sector needs emergency financial support due to factors outside the farmers control such as international supply and demand, labour availability in the processing sector, rising feed costs and repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is a short term targeted support measure but farmers need more from their partners in the supply chain if economic viability and supply of pig meat is to be sustained.”

The scheme will make payments to those pig producers who incurred price penalties on overweight pigs that were outside contract specifications from September 2021 to February 2022 due to the backlog situation on farms.