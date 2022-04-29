Application window for EFS Higher has opened - Here’s how to apply

The application window opened on 27 April and will close on 13 May.

EFS Higher Level provides participants with annual payments to help with bringing our most important environmental sites under favourable management, and is for land with environmental designations, such as Special Areas of Conservation (SAC) and Areas of Special Scientific Interest (ASSI), and other areas of priority habitat.

To check if land is eligible, applicants should log on to DAERA online services, under EFS, where the fields for each farm business will be marked as either higher or wider level.

Only those businesses with eligible ‘higher’ fields will be able to submit an EFS Higher application.

DAERA would encourage anyone who meets the eligibility criteria to apply.

It also provides the opportunity for those farmers, whose agreements will come to an end in December, to re-apply to the scheme, which they are encouraged to do.

Applications for Tranche 6 EFS Higher must be submitted online before the end of Friday 13 May 2022.

For those who may experience issues with access, assistance is available via the EFS helpline at 0300 200 7848.

If the number of applications exceeds the available resource, applications will be ranked and those providing the highest environmental benefit will be selected to proceed.

How to apply:

EFS is an online application, so you must have access to your DAERA online services account, or use an agent who can represent your business online.