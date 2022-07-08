Apply now for CAFRE’s Level 2 Agricultural Business course

Course manager, Kenneth Johnston, explained that the training would be delivered over 20 weeks from the end of September 2022 to the end of February 2023.

The course will be delivered using a blended approach of online and face-to-face delivery, which proved to be a successful way of learning during the past two years.

He also advised that the course will be available at the three CAFRE Campus locations with classes in beef, sheep and dairying being offered.

Suckler cow production is a topic included in the level 2 ABO course

William Bonnes from Randalstown, Co Antrim who recently completed the beef production course at Greenmount Campus says: “I have a small suckler cow farm enterprise and I decided to apply for the Level 2 course as I did not have an agricultural qualification.

“I completed the beef course at Greenmount earlier this year and it is hard to believe it now has finished, how time flies!

“I really enjoyed the whole course from start to finish and gained a lot of knowledge during this time.

“My course tutor had a great knowledge and explained the topics really well.

William Bonnes from Randalstown, Co Antrim who completed his Level 2 Agriculture Business Operations course in beef production at Greenmount Campus in March 2022 pictured at his place of work

“I have left with an excellent experience and would be delighted to return in the future for further courses.

“I would encourage anyone interested to apply before the closing date for applications at the end of this month.”

You can book a place on a course by visiting the CAFRE website at: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses/level-2-agricultural-business-operations

A range of evenings, Monday to Wednesday will be available, however, choices will become more limited as classes fill up.

Therefore, it is important that you book early to ensure you get the training event which best suits your needs.

The cost of the course is £150.

The CAFRE Agricultural Business Operations (Level 2 Certificate) qualification meets the agricultural training eligibility requirements for the Young Farmers’ Payment/Regional Reserve Scheme.