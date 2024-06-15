Apply now for CAFRE’s Level II Agricultural Business Operations course

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The CAFRE Agricultural Business Operations [ABO] Level II Certificate Course is now open for 2024/25 applications until July 31.

Course manager, Kenneth Johnston, explained that the training will be delivered one evening per week over 20 weeks from end of September 2024 to the end of February 2025. He also advised that the course will be available at the three CAFRE Campus locations with classes in beef, sheep, crops and dairying being offered.

Lisa McCloskey from Draperstown, who recently completed the sheep production course at Greenmount Campus said: “I really enjoyed the course and learned a lot from it. The course suited me as it was held in the evenings, and I work as a Social Worker during the day and am also a mother of three children.

“I have always had a keen interest in farming and am now married to a sheep farmer who I like to help on farm when I can.

Lisa McCloskey from Draperstown, Co Derry/Londonderry, who completed her Level 2 Agriculture Business Operations course in sheep production at Greenmount Campus in March 2024 pictured on her home farm

“It was great to meet up with other like-minded people and we had a large class of over 30 people all with different backgrounds and reasons to be there. Even though I have had lots of practical farming experience I was surprised at how much I learned over the Level 2 course which I am now able to put in practice on the home farm.”

"I really enjoyed the whole course, especially the Business and IT modules and I have no hesitation in recommending the course to anyone interested in agriculture and hoping to achieve a worthwhile qualification.”

You can book a place on a course by visiting the CAFRE website at: www.cafre.ac.uk/ABO

A range of evenings, Monday to Wednesday will be available, however, choices will become more limited as classes fill up. Therefore, it is important that you book early to ensure you get the training event which best suits your needs. The cost of the course is £150.

The CAFRE Agricultural Business Operations (Level II Certificate) qualification meets the agricultural training eligibility requirements for the Young Farmers’ Payment/Regional Reserve Scheme.