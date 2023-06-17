Apply now for use of breeding technologies in dairy herds Farm Innovation Visit

As part of the Farm Innovation Visits trip scheme, DAERA is planning a trip in late summer to visit four farm over two days which make use of data and various other technologies to assist in their breeding decisions. This will include a visit to at least one of the Fast Breeders herds - a group of farmers in SW Scotland who successfully secured funding from the Scottish Government in 2019 to work with the SRUC to establish a breeding programme using innovative breeding technologies to improve productivity.

It is also planned to visit a few herds producing some 11,000 to 12,000 litres.

During the trip there will also be a visit to the SRUC Dairy Research Centre at Crichton Royal Farm, Dumfries, home to the Langhill Dairy Herd - the world’s longest running genetic selection trial.

Use of various breeding technologies can increase the genetic progress of your dairy replacements.

The two-day tour will be facilitated by Prof Mike Coffey of the SRUC who, together with Marco Winters, has pioneered advances in dairy cattle breeding in the UK over the last 20 years. It is proposed to depart on the early morning ferry to Cairnryan tour on the first day and return on the evening of the second day, visiting two dairy farms in the south west of Scotland each day and staying overnight in Dumfries.

There will also be an evening workshop where discussion will be led by Prof Coffey on genomic testing of dairy heifers and making use of genomically tested young sires to speed up genetic progress.

This will also include discussion on the new FeedAdvantage and EnviroCow indices that have been developed using Langhill and national milk recording data aimed at breeding more sustainable dairy cows in future

Applications are invited from one member or employee of a farm business that has had dairy cows in any one of the last two years (2021 or 2022), is over 18 years old on the application closing date and not in full-time education. Up to 20 places are available and will be allocated on a competitive basis, with preference given to applicants who milk record and have not been on a FIV trip previously. Applicants must identify a group of farmers to share their findings with upon their return.

The Farm Innovation Visit Scheme, which is part of the NI Rural Development Programme and part funded by the EU, will cover the costs associated with setting up the visit, accommodation, travel outside of Northern Ireland and meals when in Great Britain.

To find out more and complete an online application visit www.cafre.ac.uk/FIV