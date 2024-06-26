Appointment of new chair to the board of the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland

Economy Minister Conor Murphy has announced the appointment of a new Chair to the board of the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI).

Mrs Catherine Irwin MBE has been appointed to serve for four years with effect from 17 June 2024.

Commenting on the appointment, the minister said: “The Health and Safety Executive plays a vital role in ensuring the safety of our workplaces.

“It helps to underpin my Economic Vision and Good Jobs agenda. A good job is a safe job.

Economy Minister Conor Murphy pictured with newly appointed Chair of HSENI Catherine Irwin. (Pic: Freelance)Economy Minister Conor Murphy pictured with newly appointed Chair of HSENI Catherine Irwin. (Pic: Freelance)
“The new Chair brings with her an array of skills and experience which will complement those of existing Board Members.

“This appointment will strengthen the Board and enhance HSENI’s overall effectiveness and success.

“I wish Catherine well in her appointment. I would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the continued contribution and commitment of existing Board members.”

