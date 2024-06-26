Appointment of new chair to the board of the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Economy Minister Conor Murphy has announced the appointment of a new Chair to the board of the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI).

Mrs Catherine Irwin MBE has been appointed to serve for four years with effect from 17 June 2024.

Commenting on the appointment, the minister said: “The Health and Safety Executive plays a vital role in ensuring the safety of our workplaces.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It helps to underpin my Economic Vision and Good Jobs agenda. A good job is a safe job.

Economy Minister Conor Murphy pictured with newly appointed Chair of HSENI Catherine Irwin. (Pic: Freelance)

“The new Chair brings with her an array of skills and experience which will complement those of existing Board Members.

“This appointment will strengthen the Board and enhance HSENI’s overall effectiveness and success.