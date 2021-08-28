Arable and horticulture update

Mouth-watering eating apples ready for harvesting. CT42-119rm.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) recently co-ordinated high level Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), industry and farmer representative meetings to see what might be done to further streamline the process for the movement of cereal seed from GB to NI. These negotiations are ongoing and much effort is now focusing on how best the process can be streamlined to minimise the time it takes to certify seed moving from GB into NI that meets the necessary regulatory processes and procedures.

These discussions included:

Availability of seed samplers, exposing a need for additional resources enabling satisfactory turn around.

Lead time for export applications: it was clarified that export applications for phytosanitary certificates should be submitted seven working days prior to export.

Seed testing and plant health requirements when coupled with meeting the necessary marketing regulations (OECD/ISTA) and label printing time lines, now demand much synchronised forward planning by NI growers, merchants and seed houses in GB. It has also been confirmed seed lots with different dressings must undergo fresh lab tests. Whilst it was acknowledged this was necessary, it brings additional logistical issues and an increased cost burden. Merchants fear all this will restrict grower access to a very limited cereal variety choice and seed dressing offering going forward.

These discussions are ongoing with DEFRA and DAERA officials, and the UFU continue to review the situation on the ground.

Apple Harvest

Apple harvest is fast approaching and UFU are mindful of reported labour issues across the agriculture industry and are reviewing the situation.

Northern Ireland Peatlands Strategy 2021 – 2040 consultation