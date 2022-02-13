Arable and horticulture update

Harvesting new season Home Guard potatoes on Adrian and Nigel Jamisons farm near Ballycastle. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) continue to host farmer and industry meetings with the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), with frustration levels rising now evident on both sides.

Farmers and industry representatives repeatedly have advised DEFRA that NI has become a very unattractive business proposition eroding long established commercial arrangements and disadvantaging producers.

The seed potato ban on movements from Scotland to NI continues and all must be mindful that small ware, if imported for intended use as seed is illegal. The UFU continue to lobby the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Minister Poots, the Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (AERA) Committee and have meetings in the pipeline with AFBI and DAERA to explore what options and support can be given to the NI Potato industry. The UFU have asked Minister Poots to set up a task force inclusive of all within the industry to find workable and pragmatic solutions.

All arable and horticulture committees within UFU have discussed and reported to the UFU executive committee their positions on the DAERA Future Agricultural support policy proposals consultation.

The UFU vegetable committee welcome that DAERA have listened and identified the important role vegetable growers and wider horticulture producers have to offer going forward. The UFU vegetable committee look forward to further engagement with DAERA officials, co-designing structures and schemes to take the industry forward.

Whilst most within the UFU are frustrated that DAERA failed to open the discussion around long term land tenure arrangements within the consultations, it was also noted that exceptions would be required for both potato and vegetable producers ensuring they get access to the right land.

The Sir Peter Kendall’s independent strategic review of the NI agri-food sector identified that with the right DAERA tailor-made horticulture support the sector has a bright future.

The report also called for creative modelling of a structure close to that of EU producer organisation and especially now that NI is free from the EU rules around delivery now is the time for NI to co-design their own bespoke structure delivering many of the old EU producer organisation’s strengths without the bureaucratic administration burden.

The wider horticulture industry including apples and commercial vegetable producers welcome the recommendation that a preliminary strategic review of the horticulture sector is necessary to assess its competitiveness. The UFU potato committee are exploring similarities regarding supply chain issues and support needed within potato production and see merit in discussing their future support being more closely aligned with horticulture going forward rather than arable.

The UFU seeds and cereals committee along with CAFRE and the Ulster Arable Society (UAS) have just completed the delivery of two very informative webinars. Hot topics included carbon and fertiliser price and application impact on growing crop yield.

The AERA committee have also been briefed recently on arable and horticulture needs going forward. Representation was made by UFU Robert Moore (seeds and cereals), Roy Lyttle (vegetables), David McElrea (potatoes) and UAS chairman Bruce Steele.

As a UFU we welcome that Sir Peter Kendall identified without doubt that the demands made on farmers over the next ten years will be enormous.

More importantly he also highlighted farmers will need more than just data collection schemes, carbon targets and environmental policies, and that they will need guidance, support and recognition that what they do is valued and that their contribution is more than the sum of its parts.

The UFU in partnership with CAFRE are delivering VI operator road shows for farmers who need NRoSO and BASIS points.