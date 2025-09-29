Archibald - 'AI presents huge potential to accelerate my Economic Vision'

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald with (left to right) Tom Gray, Chair of the Matrix AI and the Future of Work Study in Northern Ireland, Professor Sir Ian Greer, Vice-Chancellor of Queen's University, Patricia O’Hagan, Deputy Chair of Matrix, and Robert Hill, Chair of Matrix.

ECONOMY Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has launched a comprehensive report which highlights the AI potential for significant economic benefits, while adapting to the widescale impact of AI.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The foresight study produced by Matrix (The Northern Ireland Science Industry Panel) is entitled ‘AI and the Future of Work in Northern Ireland’. It also highlights the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on the local workforce exploring a series of future scenarios. Welcoming the publication of the report, Dr Archibald said that the power of AI presents huge potential to accelerate her Economic Vision.

She explained: “AI is helping local businesses to turn the dial on their productivity; by improving efficiency, delivering better automation, and speeding up analytics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“AI development is supporting the creation of new highly skilled, good jobs. It has been grasped by the energy sector to ensure we stay ahead of the green transition.

“And, with my strong focus on regional balance, businesses right across the North are being supported to put in place the skills and supports needed to adapt and adopt to AI advancements.”

With global generative AI usage having surged and the US reporting 52% in just six months (30.1% to 45.9% December 2024 to July 2025), Northern Ireland’s activity can be demonstrated by 198 firms currently creating AI solutions, with 1,340 specialists, accounting for £82m GVA, with many more businesses and workers utilising AI tools as part of their day-to-day work.

At the launch, President and Vice-Chancellor of Queen's University Belfast, Professor Sir Ian Greer, welcomed stakeholders to the event and commented: “This report is a significant milestone for Northern Ireland. It highlights the importance of collaboration between academia, industry and government in driving innovation and ensuring we can compete internationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s highly significant that we’re launching it at Momentum One Zero which, by Autumn 2027, will have expanded its base at Titanic Quarter to host more than 500 experts across academia, engineering and industry.”

The ‘AI and the Future of Work in Northern Ireland’ report was chaired by Matrix panel member Tom Gray, Group CTO and Director of Innovation at Kainos, and Visiting Professor of AI and Innovation, Ulster University.

He commented: “Artificial Intelligence stands as the defining force of the 2020s: a technology reshaping economies, redefining skills, and redrawing the map of opportunity at an unprecedented pace. For Northern Ireland, the challenge and opportunities are clear: we must choose to be the owners of our future, not bystanders to global change.” The report can be read at https://matrixni.org/documents/ai-and-the-future-of-work-in-northern-ireland/?portfolioCats=162