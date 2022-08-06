ARCZero EIP Project to hold farm walk

ARCZero, led by Professor John Gilliland of Devenish, is comprised of seven innovative farmers from across Northern Ireland together with academic and industry partners including Devenish, Queen’s University, AgriSearch and Birnie Consultancy. It has been investigating practical ways to measure, manage and reduce carbon in ruminant farming.

ARCZero has created a robust baseline of both emissions and carbon stocks and is now looking at how these farms can further reduce their emissions while increasing their carbon stocks in a manner which will accelerate their journey towards Net Zero.

Hosted by Hugh Harbison, this will be the latest in a series of farm walks which have been held over the summer. Hugh, who will share his journey so far, runs a 180 cow dairy farm in partnership with his father Thompson at Aghadowey near Coleraine.

Thompson and Hugh Harbison.

At the farm walk delegates will be taken round a series of stops which will include an introduction to ARCZero and the farm, a look at how the greenhouse gas emissions were benchmarked, how above and below ground carbon is measured, the use of soil nutrient and LIDAR data to optimise the use of nutrients and improve water quality, mitigation measures being adopted to lower the farm’s carbon footprint (including the use of clover and multi-species swards) and next steps in carbon and farming in Northern Ireland.

Speakers will include experts from Queen’s University, AFBI and CAFRE. Farm walks will leave at 10.30am, 11.00am, 1.30pm and 2.00pm. Each tour will last around 2 hours.