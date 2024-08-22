Arco String Quartet will be playing at Bangor Castle this autumn.

ARDS and North Down Borough Council has unveiled its Arts and Heritage Autumn Programme, packed with an exciting line-up of events, exhibitions, classes, and workshops running from September to December.

Among the programme’s highlights is Aspects Festival, taking place in Bangor from September 25 to October 6.

This celebrated event is back with another stellar line-up, celebrating the art of reading and writing. Known for featuring renowned authors alongside local and emerging talent, the festival will host a diverse array of events, including discussions on memoirs, politics, history, poetry, and new writing, as well as workshops and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Authors such as Mary Costello, Evelyn Conlon, and Andrew Hughes are just a few of the notable names on this year’s impressive roster.

The Ards Puppet Festival will return to Ards Arts Centre on October 27-28, offering a magical experience for all ages. Expect enchanting performances by Banyan Theatre, Clydebuilt Puppet Theatre, and Sealegs Theatre Company, ensuring fun for the entire family.

Friday Night Live returns to Ards Arts Centre this Autumn, presenting Paul Casey, Cormac Neeson and Anthony Toner. Arco String Quartet will perform at Bangor Castle and Dyad Productions will bring their Christmas Carol production to Space Theatre, SERC, Bangor.

For Christmas shoppers, the Creative Peninsula Christmas Fayre on December 6-7 is not to be missed. Here visitors can enjoy a unique shopping experience as Creative Peninsula Artists and Makers showcase and sell their handcrafted artwork – the perfect place to find that special Christmas gift.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For those interested in hands-on experiences or learning new skills, Ards Arts Centre offers a full schedule of creative classes where participants can explore new crafts and create their own unique works of art.

North Down Museum turns 40 this year and to celebrate the museum is hosting a special exhibition which explores the history of the museum and will take visitors on a trip down memory lane. A series of special talks has also been programmed focusing on some of the collection’s most iconic artefacts.

The museum is also delighted to welcome back the Made in AND: Pop-Up Christmas Shop. From November 22 to January 5, the museum’s galleries will be filled with beautiful hand-made products from local artists and makers, available for visitors to browse and purchase.

Speaking about the guide, Arts and Heritage Manager Emily Crawford said: “We have a jam-packed programme of activity for you this autumn/winter in our biggest Culture Guide yet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There are plenty of hands-on activities to keep you busy as the nights draw in and you can help us celebrate North Down Museum’s 40th birthday this autumn with a special series of talks and an exhibition.

"We also have an array of seasonal events, local hand-made shopping opportunities and workshops to get you into the festive spirit.’’

View the full autumn programme and book tickets at www.andculture.org.uk

Printed copies of the Autumn Arts and Heritage guide are available from Ards Arts Centre and North Down Museum.