Ards Arts Centre welcomes exhibitions by Keith Drury and Emma Stewart

Emma Stewart will be exhibiting at Ards Arts Centre.

ARDS Arts Centre in Newtownards is pleased to welcome two new art exhibitions to its Georgian and Sunburst Galleries: Veiled, a solo exhibition by Emma Stewart and We’re All Mad Here, a solo exhibition of new work by Keith Drury.

Emma is an Irish artist living and working in Belfast. Recently graduated from MFA Fine Art at Belfast School of Art, her work focuses on the representation of the female form in historical art, particularly within patriarchal narratives in religion.

This exhibition will re-examine works by renowned male artists, such as Titian and Caravaggio, through a contemporary feminist lens and incorporating symbols of supposed ‘femininity’ and allegorical elements, reinterpreting these works in a contemporary sense.

As part of her exhibition preview, Emma will present an informal artist talk to discuss her inspirations and processes.

The title of Keith’s latest series, We're All Mad Here, is taken from Lewis Carroll's ‘Alice in Wonderland’. The intention of this new body of work is to create a narrative and open conversations about mental health issues.

The playful title is not intended to detract from the seriousness of these issues but suggests everyone has their own challenges. The artworks explore autism, ADHD, self-harming, body dysmorphia and the experiences of some people who identify as LGBTQ.

The artistic composition is diverse in style, colour and form and the story represents a safe place to retreat to for neurodivergent people who may be able to identify with the characters in Carroll’s novel.

Both exhibitions open on Thursday, February 20. Veiled continues until Thursday, March 13, and We’re All Mad Here continues until Sunday, April 13. Admission to Ards Arts Centre is free.

All are welcome to attend a Preview Event in Ards Arts Centre on Thursday, February 20, at 7pm. To register visit: Exhibition Preview: March | AND Culture

For more information visit www.andculture.org.uknds//