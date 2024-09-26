Ards Puppet Festival Returns for a Fun-Filled Celebration of Puppetry and the Animal Kingdom

Amelie Shields at the launch of Ards Puppet Festival’s 2024 programme.

THE popular Ards Puppet Festival returns this month, bringing two days of puppetry magic to the heart of Newtownards.

Taking place on Sunday and Monday, October 27-28, the Autumn-themed festival will welcome a packed programme celebrating animals of all shapes and sizes, through puppetry performances, workshops, and interactive experiences.

Organised by Ards and North Down Borough Council, this year’s festival promises something for everyone, from world-renowned puppet shows to puppet-making workshops and even a Puppet Petting Farm.

Listen to the Story Man, in Sea Legs Puppet Theatre’s gentle, musical adaptation of The Ugly Duckling and join Henry Clutterback and The Musicians of Bremen on an exciting new adventure in the classic fairytale of friendship and courage.

Look out for the wolf in Banyan Puppet Theatre’s classic tale of Little Red Riding Hood, and whatever you do, have lots of fun when Granny has a sleepover in the brand-new show, Don’t Let the Bed Bugs Bite!

With cows, goats, pigs, ducks, bugs, and even a temperamental crocodile making appearances, the festival is set to capture the imaginations of children and families alike.

Throughout both days, festival-goers can also enjoy Clydebuilt Puppet Theatre’s rendition of Billy Goats Gruff and Professor Queen-Bee’s It’s Bee-Hind You, a Punch and Judy-style show with an environmental twist.

Handmade Theatre Company will delight audiences with their Puppet Petting Farm, where families can interact with handcrafted animal puppets, and children can take part in puppet-making workshops to create their own puppet characters.

Arts Community Development Officer Amy McKelvey said: “We are thrilled to be running another Ards Puppet Festival and to be welcoming these amazing puppeteers to Newtownards to entertain and inspire our young audiences and their families.

“It’s always a gorgeous event and we are super excited to meet all the animal puppets this year and welcome our lovely audiences back again.”

With a mix of ticketed performances and free activities, Ards Puppet Festival promises two-days of fun for the whole family.

The festival is a perfect opportunity to embrace the joy of puppetry and explore the wonderful world of animals in a creative, engaging environment.

Ards Puppet Festival takes place on October 27-28 in Ards Arts Centre, Conway Square, Newtownards. To view the full programme and to book tickets, go to https://puppetfestival.andculture.org.uk/whats-on