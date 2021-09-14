Ardstewart Border Leicester dispersal

Border Leicester sheep have been the backbone of commercial ewes for decades, with farmers opting for a female with a blend of Border in the mix to produce a hardy sheep with exceptional mothering abilities.

Hence the popularity of pedigree Borders remains strong, and this dispersal sale has attracted enquiries from right across Ireland and the UK. All stock will be eligible for export.

Alison McCrabbe has earned the reputation of being a superb sheep stock woman over the years, and the Border Leicesters were always a breed that she was drawn to. The expansion of the farm’s Beltex and Hereford cattle has resulted in the reluctant decision to sell out the entire flock of Borders, including a very impressive two shear stock ram that was imported from the Drennan flock at Lanark.

The Ardstewart catalogue comprises pedigree registered stock ewes, gimmers, ewe lambs, stock ram, and a selection of exceptional commercial Border X females.

This is a super opportunity to acquire proven genetics to improve your flock or start a brand new one. Given the restrictions in place making it difficult to import stock from a sale on the mainland, this sale really is a fantastic chance to buy into Borders, without the price of a boat ticket!

Immediately following the sale is the Ram Rendezvous Sale of Texel, Charollais, Beltex and Suffolk rams on behalf of Artnagullion, Forkins and Lakeview flocks. There will also be a first class selection of Hybrid rams on offer. Don’t miss it!