Are you a dunker or a dipper? Pizza Crew and Paddy Raff ask students about their pizza habits

Northern Ireland comedy legend, Paddy Raff, has joined forces with Ireland’s Pizza King, Ciaran Kelly, founder of Pizza Crew, to bring some laughs to students this September, as the new term begins.

Ciaran Kelly, founder of Pizza Crew, explained: “We try and be as student friendly as we can by ensuring that we provide money off codes and meal deals across our store network. That means students, and the public, can always save a bit when they order from us; a big consideration these days as people tighten their belts across the board.”

Pizza Crew is visiting student events at The Hatfield on 15th and 17th September and Filthy McNasty’s on 16th September between 3pm and 6pm where they will be feeding slices of pizza to hungry students and asking if they dunk or dip their slices into sauce.

Paddy Raff, who revealed that he is a fan of Pizza Crew’s ham and pineapple pizza, said: “I love all of the Pizza Crew pizzas to be honest but their ham and pineapple one is delicious. I know that’s a controversial topic as to some, pineapple just does not belong on a pizza.”

Ciaran Kelly, said: “The next big debate to hit the pizza world is asking if someone is a dunker or a dipper. Everyone has their own way of enjoying their pizza, so we want to know if you dunk or dip your pizza into one of our tasty sauces. Everyone does it differently and has a theory about why their way is the best.”

The Pizza Crew sauces include blue cheese, sweet chilli, Frank’s red-hot garlic, taco, BBQ, pepper sauce, siracha hot chilli and hot sauce.

Paddy Raff, continued: “I’m actually a dipper, I like to start with a bite out of the top of my pizza slice then nibble in from the sides until I have a tiny bit of crust left at the end between my fingers. And of course, I will be dipping into one of the Pizza Crew sauces as I get stuck in.”

Students can reveal whether they are a dunker or dipper on Pizza Crew’s social media channels and win a pair of tickets to a Paddy Raff gig and Pizza Crew feast.

Ciaran continued: “We ask the hard questions at Pizza Crew, we want to hear from students about whether they are a dunker or dipper via our Facebook and Instagram pages. We will choose one winner at random who will get a pair of tickets to an upcoming Paddy Raff gig and a pizza feast on us.”

Paddy Raff also shared a pizza themed joke.

Paddy said: “In my house, pizza is taken very seriously but I do have a joke. Why did the student get a job at Pizza Crew? Cos he ‘kneaded’ the ‘dough’. Don’t forget to let us know on Pizza Crew’s social media channels if you are a dunker or a dipper and I could be seeing you and a mate at an upcoming gig.”

Visit www.pizzacrew.co to order or download the Pizza Crew app - call the Andersonstown Road store on 02890 601060, the Antrim Road store on 02896 919676, the Ormeau Road store on 02895 320200 and the Lisburn store on 02892 441159.