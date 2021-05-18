Are you interested in Gamekeeping?

The population of Red Grouse has soared to over ninety pairs in the Glenwherry Hill Regeneration Partnership area thanks to the work of the Irish Grouse Conservation Trust gamekeeper. Application for the 2021/2022 course is via: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses/introduction-to-gamekeeping/ or search for “Gamekeeping” on the CAFRE website.

The course is run with the Irish Grouse Conservation Trust (IGCT) and supported by the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC).

CAFRE Biodiversity technologist Nicola Warden explained: “The course will cover a wide range of game-related topics including methods and best practice in predator control, habitat management, game and rough shooting and the role of gundogs.

“The cost of the course includes BASC student membership, BASC Safe Shotgun and Safe Rifle assessments and certificates along with a Level 2 certificate in Principles of Live Quarry Shooting which is accredited by City and Guilds.”

This part-time course is held over nine days, predominantly on Fridays spread across six months, and starting in late September.

“The course will be mainly based at CAFRE’s Glenwherry Hill Farm Centre. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age to be eligible.

Nicola added: “The number of places on the course are limited and applications can now be made for the course via the CAFRE training courses website at: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses/introduction-to-gamekeeping/.