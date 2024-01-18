Arena Eventing and Showjumping at Ardnacashel
The sun was out and each of the competitors put on a great performance to make the day so enjoyable!
The judges box was kept busy, with Janice Reddy and Alice Anderson judging and Corey Mawhinney scoring and calculating.
David Wightman kept the show on the road down at the arena.
Results
50cm Showjumping:
1st Carter Greeves and Lily;
1st Caelan Greeves and Mac.
60cm Showjumping:
1st Angela Cartwright and Sky;
1st Caelan Greeves and Mac;
2nd Debbie Smith and Bruno;
3rd Craig Hills and Ross.
70cm Showjumping:
1st Laoise Clancy and Dorlyn Contessa;
2nd Mia Jackson and Molly;
3rd Poppy Smith and Paddy;
3rd Maisie Elliot and Charm.
80cm Showjumping:
1st Georgia Storey and Rico;
2nd Alex Hemsley and Vinnie;
3rd Ellis Donnelly and Sally Star;
4th Izzy Irvine and Clear Water.
90cm Showjumping:
1st Tabitha Cullen and Marl Gladiator;
2nd Georgia Storey and Rico;
3rd Sharon Lappin and Amigo;
4th Katelyn Irvine and Kensington Absolute.
1m Showjumping:
1st Jenny McCurry and Kate by Echo;
2nd Sharon Lappin and Amigo;
3rd Aine Clancy and Bowes Elevator.
1.10m Showjumping:
1st Jenny McCurry and Kate by Echo;
2nd Dani Jennings and Micky mouse.
70cm Arena Eventing:
1st Laoise Clancy and Dorlyn Contessa;
2nd Craig Hills and Fintan;
3rd Alex Hemsley and Vinnie;
4th Eve Lawther and Cream Cracker.
80cm Arena Eventing:
1st Tabitha Cullen and Marl Gladiator;
2nd Ella McCrory and Bobby Dazzler;
3rd Connie Gray and Joker;
4th Abi Gardiner and Ashfield Casanova.
90cm Arena Eventing:
1st Natasha Knowles and Justi;
2nd Katelyn Irvine and Kensington Absolute.
1m Arena Eventing:
1st Aine Clancy and Bowes Elevator;
2nd Malachy Casement and Effie.