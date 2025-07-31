Armagh enterprise marks 60 years at the forefront of our ‘green’ revolution

William Gilpin, MD, and Richard Gilpin, Head of Farm Operations.

VEGETABLE shoppers in Northern Ireland are able to enjoy a broad range of locally grown produce from the enterprise of a teenage entrepreneur in Co Armagh that dates back 60 years.

Farmer’s son Thomas Gilpin left school at 15 to work on the family farm near Loughgall and was eventually to make a major contribution to the agri-food industry through Gilfresh Produce, the progressive food business he formed. The business recently celebrated its 60th anniversary.

Conscious of the growing demand for fresh vegetables for healthier diets, Thomas started growing a small amount of scallions and cabbages in a four-acre field and initially began selling the produce at markets in Belfast.

Today, Gilfresh grows a broad range of vegetables, and processes and packs them for virtually all the main supermarkets on the island. The company, in addition, has produced innovative vegetable packs for convenience. It grows all categories of brassicas, roots, salads and even pumpkins!

The first taste of supplying retail customers came in the 1980s, when the growing reputation of the business for fresh and quality vegetables led to an approach from the then Stewarts Supermarkets, now Tesco, for produce. Tesco continues as a customer.

The family business continued to grow and expand in terms of fresh and then packaged produce, as well as in growing acreage and people. As a result, it is now widely acclaimed for the consistent quality and innovation of its produce.

William, Thomas’ son, joined the business full time in 1999 and now leads the team from a state-of the-art processing and packing facility at Loughgall.

Gilfresh Produce has grown to become one of the most impressive family enterprises in the strategically important agri-food sector here.

Significantly, sustainability is at the heart of everything this enterprising local company does. “As a leader in the fresh produce industry, we recognise our responsibility to care for the environment, support our communities, and drive long-term economic resilience,” explains William.

Central to this focus on sustainability is an impressive bio digester which turns waste into electricity to power the fast growing business.