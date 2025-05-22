Armagh family apple enterprise launches an alcohol-free option

Pat and Catherine McKeever of Long Meadow Cider have created a range of ciders and a tourism destination at Loughgall.

AWARD-winning family business Long Meadow has just introduced an alcohol-free cider in response to a growing market trend.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company, which is based on the family’s orchards at Loughgall, has responded to the strengthening trend in the UK and Ireland, especially from women, for a refreshing cider drink that’s completely free from alcohol.

Long Meadow Cider, according to Alanna McKeever, the tourism and sales executive, had been approached to consider the alcohol-free cider and started developing the new product in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had been monitoring market trends for some time and saw an opportunity for us to use our longstanding expertise in the production of ciders and apple juices to create an alcohol-free cider that maintained the refreshing flavours of one of our successful ciders,” she said.

“We used our award-winning medium cider as the base for the new product. We’ve been very excited by the feedback from customers who have tasted it. The response to the new cider was amazing at our official launch at Balmoral Show.

“We believe that we are the first Northern Ireland cider producer to offer a truly non-alcoholic cider option,” adds Alanna.

Research shows that the trend of non-alcoholic drinks is experiencing significant growth, driven by increased consumer awareness of health and wellness, a shift towards moderate alcohol consumption, and a desire for different beverage options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Formed by husband and wife team Pat and Catherine McKeever in 2012, and run with son Peter and daughter Alanna, Long Meadow Cider is among Ireland’s most innovative and successful apple growers and cider processors. It has won a string of UK Great Taste and Blas na hEureann awards,

The entrepreneurial family has also turned the apples, the orchards and the modern processing operation into a ‘must see’ destination for locals and especially tourists from many parts of the world, winning awards from CIE Tours for its enterprise. The company has also developed the Bramley Barn for a range of social and cultural events.