Armagh’s annual Georgian Festival returns for its 20th year this November, kickstarting Northern Ireland's festive season, and thanks to an exciting partnership with Translink, festival-goers now have expanded travel options, including a free bus service from Portadown to Armagh, and convenient Translink services connecting Belfast and Dublin to Portadown, making it easier than ever for visitors from near and far to enjoy the award-winning event.

The Georgian Festival spans four festive days, from November 28 to December 1, with its main highlight, Georgian Day, taking place on Saturday, November 30.

On Georgian Day, free buses will run from Portadown Train Station to Armagh throughout the day, offering visitors easy transport to enjoy Armagh’s rich heritage and vibrant festival program. Visitors from Belfast and Dublin can also seamlessly connect to these services via Translink’s network, ensuring a smooth journey.

With many of the events free to attend, the city is preparing to welcome thousands of visitors across the four days.

Rodney Lynas, Translink, Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Kyle Savage, ABC Council, Marcellus Kearney, living history character, and Ghilian Campbell, destination sales officer, Visit Armagh

Festival-goers can choose from a wide range of guided tours, each offering a unique glimpse into Armagh’s history.

Options include the scenic Palace Demesne Tour, exclusive Archbishop's Palace Tours, and the informative Guided Georgian Walking Tour - ensuring something for everyone. Meanwhile, Vicars' Hill and Armagh Robinson Library will open their doors from 12 noon to 6 pm, offering a rare look into the 1771 library and the historic Registry.

Emma Curran, service delivery manager at Translink said: “We’re thrilled to be supporting this festival by offering a special service that will make it easier for people to visit Armagh and experience all that the Georgian Festival has to offer. It’s a great opportunity to promote sustainable travel and help people enjoy the event without the hassle of parking or traffic.”

There’s also the chance to get a taste for the pitiless Georgian legal system as a member of the jury at Armagh Courthouse in a mock-trial - a spectacle of rough justice.

Living history actor Marcellus Kearney celebrating the 20th anniversary of Armagh's Georgian Festival

Throughout the city, festival-goers will encounter iconic Georgian figures—noble gentry, street urchins, and gin-soaked ladies—as they wander and explore.

On The Mall, families can enjoy an array of festive activities, including traditional funfair rides like the Carousel and Swing Boats, along with classic games such as Hoopla, Hook a Duck, and Coconut Shy.

Santa's reindeer will even make an appearance, and as night falls, fire performers will light up the evening for all to enjoy.

Topping off the programme is the acclaimed Light Show – a dramatic Holly Jolly Christmas animation that will transform the Market House into a shimmering canvas for images, special effects, and other surprises. (Tickets essential)

Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Kyle Savage, said: “Our Georgian Festival is an established cornerstone of Armagh’s cultural calendar – we’ve built an event that not only brings together the local community but is also recognised far and wide for its impressive range of activities and the unforgettable energy and atmosphere it brings to the city.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Translink to offer additional services, making it easier for families and individuals from across Northern Ireland and beyond to access and enjoy our event. Georgian Day remains a highlight of the festive season here, and with these added services, we look forward to welcoming even more visitors to celebrate and experience the rich heritage and history of Armagh City and its surrounding areas.”

The Georgian Festival originally launched in 2004 as a one-day market, thanks to the efforts of a team of remarkable local retailers.

Since then, it has transformed into the four-day celebration known to most today and has soared in popularity with people from Ireland and the UK, as well as international visitors, as a result.

The artisan market element of the festival has now grown to include more than 130 festive market stalls selling high-quality crafts, gifts, food and seasonal products, making it one of the largest on the island.

The team behind the festival are continuing to embrace sustainability as Gill Robb, events manager at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, explains.

She said: “Our famous, must-see light show, running on the evenings of Friday November 29 and Saturday November 30, will switch to a more sustainable power source this year, whilst park and ride facilities will also be available on Saturday.

“We’ve also tried to limit as many single use plastics as possible with stallholders switching to compostable plates, glasses and cutlery, and abiding by our complete ban on plastic bags.”

For those travelling on November 30th from further afield, TransLink offers a Family and Friends ticket for just £24, which includes unlimited day travel on all bus and rail services within Northern Ireland, permitting up to two adults and four children.

For more details, visit www.visitarmagh.com/georgian.