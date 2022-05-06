Armagh unveils apple orchards experience collection

Armagh is celebrating almost 140 years as Ireland’s famous Orchard County with the launch of four exceptional new and unique experiences that puts its apple mastery and unique heritage at the core. From spring through to autumn, leading local growers, producers, chefs and hospitality partners have worked together to share their expertise, stories and culinary crafts to work together to instil Armagh’s Orchards as a destination that visitors will enjoy while taking time to meet local hosts, taste the best food and drink and explore. The Armagh Rhymers, one of the most celebrated traditional music and theatre ensembles on the island of Ireland, will be captivating visitors with entertainment, storytelling and drama at the Church of Ireland Cathedral’s stunning orchard inspired by famous Irish poets including Seamus Heaney, John Hewitt and Brendan Kennelly.

Flanked by thousands of acres of stunning apple orchards, Armagh is renowned for growing some of the finest apples in the world in a rich and fertile land in unique growing conditions protected by the breezes of the sea.

Now, as harvest time nears and the rolling landscape is transformed with pink and white flowers, this legendary home of St Patrick is putting its famous apples back on the menu for locals and visitors with a series of unique, signature events that will prove a recipe for success this spring, summer and autumn.

With the support of the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), leading local growers, producers, chefs and hospitality partners have worked together to share their expertise, stories and culinary crafts – just as nature intended – to work together to instil Armagh’s Orchards as a destination that visitors will continue to enjoy while taking time to meet local hosts, taste the best food and drink and explore.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Alderman Glenn Barr, said:“In a city and county famed for making its mark on the world, Armagh has the best ingredients for outstanding events and culinary experiences and we’re delighted to be sharing our past and present with four inspirational events and experiences that combine all our knowledge, skills and stories which have been passed from generation to generation.

“In a place where past and present intertwine, these special signature events are created from a local recipe that are guaranteed to open minds, create connections and build knowledge of a beautiful place where memories are made.”

From April 29, Armagh Cider Company’s A Taste of Artisan Armagh will combine its acclaimed Blossom to Bottle tour by sharing the best culinary bites of this famous Food Heartland to provide visitors with gastronomy, insights and stories that delight and inspire.

Acclaimed 4 Vicars chef Gareth Reid joins forces with Crannagael House, a gorgeous Georgian masterpiece in the heart of Armagh’s lush countryside to create a Sunday luncheon for indoor and outdoor dining from April 10 – and a fantasy menu that combines the best onsite ingredients, plenty of local stories and a tour of this impressive home from home by its proud owners Jane and John Nicholson.

Steeped in awards for its cidery bite and bottles of distinction, Long Meadow Cider will roll out the punches in its new custom-made barn from April 23, sharing its culinary expertise and traditional recipes as part of an intimate cooking experience that will leave guests wanting more. A special tour of the estate and refreshments all make for an unforgettable day out.

It’s back to the city for final event number four on September 10, where the Armagh Rhymers, one of the most celebrated traditional music and theatre ensembles on the island of Ireland, will captivate visitors with entertainment, storytelling and drama at the Church of Ireland Cathedral’s stunning orchard inspired by famous Irish poets including Seamus Heaney, John Hewitt and Brendan Kennelly.