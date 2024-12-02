Armagh's Georgian Festival draws record crowds

ARMAGH City was buzzing with excitement as thousands gathered to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Armagh Georgian Festival, officially launching Northern Ireland’s festive season.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over four vibrant days, the festival brought history to life with a host of events, performances, and activities, drawing record crowds and reaffirming its status as a cultural highlight.

The Georgian Day Artisan Market, held on Saturday, November 30, featured over 130 stalls offering crafts, seasonal gifts, and gourmet treats, making it one of Ireland’s largest markets and attracting visitors from far and wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding to the festive atmosphere were live music, local crafts, and delicious food from Armagh’s independent retailers and artisan stall holders.

Armagh city centre was buzzing on Saturday 30th November as the city celebrated its Georgian heritage and history with the Armagh Georgian Festival. This annual event is now in its 20th year and proves as popular as ever. (Pic: Liam McArdle)

Festival highlights included the dazzling ‘It’s a Holly Jolly Christmas’ Light Show, which delighted 16,000 visitors alone across two nights, and guided tours of historic landmarks like the Archbishops’ Palace, offering glimpses into the city’s Georgian past.

Launched in 2004 as a one-day market, the festival has grown into a celebrated four-day festive event showcasing Armagh’s rich heritage. Plans are already underway for the 2025 Georgian Festival, set for November 27-30.

Save the date for another unforgettable celebration!