Around Noon collects three awards in recent weeks as growth accelerates

Gareth Chambers, left, CEO of Around Noon, at the Deloitte Best Managed Companies awards where the business was announced as a Platinum Winner.

AROUND Noon, one of the leading food-to-go manufacturers in the UK & Ireland, has collected a trio of awards in recent weeks as growth continues to accelerate across the business in Newry and London.

The food-to-go manufacturer, which produces high-quality chilled, hot and frozen products including sandwiches, wraps, salads and baked goods, has been recognised in three of the most prestigious performance-based company listings in the UK & Ireland.

Around Noon recently collected trophies for The Sunday Times 100, the annual ranking of the UK’s fastest growing private companies with revenues of less than £250 million, where it was ranked in 96th place. The business also picked up its trophy for placing 45th in the FEBE Growth 100, which ranks the fastest growing companies in the UK where the founders are still involved.

Rounding off the momentous month, Around Noon was named as one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies, the leading business awards programme led by Deloitte. This year, 129 indigenous companies were recognised at the awards where Around Noon was one of only 12 to achieve Platinum Standard for the first time, an accolade that marks seven consecutive years as a best managed company.

Gareth Chambers, CEO of Around Noon, said: “These awards are both important recognition of our growth story and a reflection of the remarkable team we have built at Around Noon. We’re on an ambitious journey to scale and we’re driven by the passion and dedication of so many who are committed to taking each and every step with us. These awards are theirs and we couldn’t be more proud of the achievement of everyone involved.”

Around Noon employs over 800 staff across its five manufacturing facilities in Newry and London, where it produces over 4.4 million products every month which are supplied into industries including forecourt, convenience and supermarket retail, the café and coffee shop industry, contract catering, healthcare, travel, education and corporate.