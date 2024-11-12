Asda colleagues in Northern Ireland Push for Pudsey to raise funds for Children in Need

Asda colleagues from across Northern Ireland are embarking on a fundraising challenge, ‘Push for Pudsey’, to raise vital funds for BBC Children in Need this November.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launched by fitness guru Joe Wicks and led by Asda Community Champions, colleagues and special guests will go the extra mile to push a special Pudsey themed Asda shopping trolley around stores, depots and local communities with the aim of collectively covering the distance around the globe, 24,900 miles and raising money and awareness for BBC Children in Need as they travel.

The fundraising challenge is taking place between 1st to 14th November, with the total distance travelled and amount raised revealed live on air during the BBC Children in Need telethon on Friday 15th November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Beattie’s class at Towerview Primary School in Bangor had a very special visit from Pudsey last week, and they helped by pushing the trolley during their daily mile - managing to push Pudsey over 2.5 miles closer to the 24,900 mile goal. Pudsey cheered the pupils on with high fives and received a round of applause after he completed one lap himself.

Pudsey visits Towerview Primary School in Bangor

Ami Craig, community champion, Asda Bangor said: “It was so much fun to involve the children at Towerview Primary School as part of the Push for Pudsey challenge. The pupils take part in a daily mile and they were delighted to have Pudsey come along and they couldn’t wait to push the trolley.

“Since BBC Children in Need began in the 1980s, it has raised over £1 billion for disadvantaged children and young people in the UK. It is an honour to help to support the impact as part of Asda’s fundraising challenge, Push for Pudsey, engaging employees, customers and the local community.”

To get involved in the Push for Pudsey campaign for BBC Children in Need, please visit your local Asda Store and look for the special trolley.

To donate, customers can donate in store, via the QR code featured on the Push for Pudsey trolley, or online at donate.bbcchildreninneed.co.uk/ASDA.