Ash Hollow Equestrian gearing up for inaugural derby competition

Tuition was provided by well-known successful and experienced coach, Toni Donnelly, from White Cottage Stables.

Toni was kept busy from 3pm to almost dark, with five different groups of riders being put through their paces.

Many locals were in attendance, plus some participants who had travelled from as far afield as Donegal and Ardboe.

Rhianna Thompson enjoying the recent working hunter clinic at Ash Hollow. Image: Jane Elliott

Riders were given helpful tips to perfect their ‘show’ for the judge and how to keep a forward, flowing rhythm over the course of WH and XC fences.

Everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves and will, no doubt, be showing off their new skills at their next show outing.

Ash Hollow’s next event will be its inaugural competition - a derby which is being held on Sunday 10 July.

There will be four classes on the day, ranging from 40cm (may be assisted) to 90cm over a course of cross-country, working hunter and show jumps, with course designing in the capable hands of Adam Stevenson, of Stevenson X Country.

Back, from left, Gillian Hynes, Emma Coyle, Ellie Boyd and Molly Keys. Front, Toni Donnelly with rider, Casey-Lee Millar. Image: Jane Elliott

There are some super prizes up for grabs, including rugs, vouchers and feed!

For more details, take a look at Ash Hollow Equestrian’s Facebook and Instagram pages.