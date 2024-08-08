Deputy Mayor David Chambers with author and journalist Stephen Walker and poet Emma McKervey at the launch of Aspects Festival’s 2024 programme.

THE annual Aspects Festival is set to take place from Wednesday, September 25, to Sunday, October 6, drawing writers, poets, and literature lovers to Bangor for a celebration of some of the best writing this island has to offer.

Organised by Ards and North Down Borough Council, this year marks the 33rd edition of Aspects, making it Northern Ireland’s longest-standing literature festival.

The 2024 programme presents a selection of writing events covering many diverse genres, including crime, songwriting, poetry, politics, memoir, nature writing and storytelling, featuring writers from all over Ireland as well as talented local writers.

This year’s line-up includes some very special events that will explore careers and lives in writing. Aspects is delighted to kick off the festival with Bangor songwriter Foy Vance, who will discuss his favourite books, writing inspiration and stories from over three decades of honing his songwriting craft.

The poetry lover is in for a real treat this year with the renowned Michael Longley, Theo Dorgan, Paula Meehan, Victoria Kennefick, Emma McKervey and Mícheál McCann all reading from recent work.

Award winning writers Evelyn Conlon, Mary Costello and Andrew Hughes will discuss their latest books. As always, these events offer a chance to hear the writer read their own work, along with giving the audience a chance to ask questions they have always wanted to know.

The festival’s workshop programme caters to a wide range of interests, including two new workshops – Storytelling and Ulster-Scots Poetry. There are also events that mix poetry, writing and music in Bangor’s Ghost and Four, a special event with Glenn Patterson and Anthony Toner and friends.

John Hume: The Full Picture, will be a unique evening at Bangor Castle with John Hume’s biographer and portrait artist Stephen Walker and Colin Davidson, where they will give revealing insights into the life of a political icon.

The Deputy Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor David Chambers, commented: “We are delighted to present this year’s Aspects Festival. This event not only showcases some incredibly talented writers and poets, but also brings everyone together in a celebration of literature and creativity, and I would encourage everyone to explore the programme."

Aspects Festival Director Patricia Hamilton said: “This year’s festival will entertain, challenge, inform and inspire. I think there is something for every type of reader in the programme. We are showcasing some of the local talent that we have in this borough alongside events from acclaimed writers from across Ireland.”

Aspects Festival will take place from September 24 to October 6 at various locations around Bangor. The full programme and tickets are available at aspectsfestival.com