Assembly Executive office committee welcomes briefing from Lord Frost on the NI Protocol

Following the meeting, Committee Chairperson Colin McGrath MLA said: “The Committee was very pleased to welcome Lord Frost to our meeting today and we are very grateful for the opportunity to provide him with a greater understanding and insight into how the Protocol affects Northern Ireland.

“It was crucial that we outlined to Lord Frost the impact the Protocol has already and will have on people who live here – what effect it will have on our jobs, livelihoods and the economy, as well as the long term prosperity of the region. It was therefore also important for us to discuss how opportunities and competitive advantages could be created, and the need to examine how those could be maximised to benefit our local businesses and our community.

“Following on from our meeting with Mr Šefčovič last week, today was another important opportunity for the Committee to voice the major concerns we have with the Protocol.