Attractive and adaptable mixed farming unit within central Scotland

Galbraith is pleased to be launching to the market Dyke Farm near Falkirk, a versatile farm with productive arable, pasture and grazing land, offering potential for development of the land and buildings

The farm’s location, half a mile from the popular village of Slamannan and close to the main motorways of the Central Belt, offers a highly convenient setting, close to Stirling, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Dyke Farm extends to about 147.52 hectares (364.52 acres) in total and is centred on an attractive traditional farmhouse and an adaptable range of traditional and modern farm buildings.

The land has been classified as a mixture of Grade 4 and Grade 5 by the James Hutton Institute and is predominantly down to a mix of silage, pasture and grazing ground. The farming system over the past 20 years has been centred on a mixed livestock and sheep enterprise with cereals grown as part of the rotation and with grain and straw used for home consumption.

Duncan Barrie, a partner with Galbraith, said: “The combination of productive arable and pasture land, a private farmhouse and a wide range of buildings with scope for development or other alternative uses (subject to consents) is likely to generate significant interest.

“There are number of options for purchasers in terms of the lotting, with the two sets of farm buildings allowing for the holding to be either farmed as whole or split into a different ownership and land use, depending on the type of buyer. The ground can continue to be farmed in similar manner to existing operations with relative ease, whilst enjoying all the advantages of an attractive farmhouse located in a private rural setting, but all within easy reach of the nearby towns and cities of the Central Belt.”

Dyke Farmhouse is an attractive farmhouse built of traditional stone under a slate roof, offering spacious and well-appointed accommodation including four bedrooms, two public rooms and good ancillary accommodation. The house has its own private garden and benefits from southerly views over the surrounding countryside towards Slamannan. There may be the potential to extend the house into the adjacent traditional barn if desired, subject to planning permission. The traditional barn may also present further development opportunities, for conversion to stand alone residential unit or possible business use, subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents.

The modern farm buildings at Dyke Farm are situated in a group located either side of the public road and provide an excellent range of adaptable buildings including a timber pole barn, an implement shed, a modern store, a pair of adjoining straw sheds, 2000-tonne silage pit, a cattle court, large cattle court with two lean-to sheds, a lambing shed, a timber stable with two stalls, and an office.

The farmhouse and farm buildings are located centrally within the holding and are accessed directly off the minor public road which joins the B803, with all of the land lots benefiting from direct access onto the public roads.

Dyke Farm is for sale for offers over £2,020,000 or in five lots as follows:

Lot 1: Offers Over £570,000 - Dyke Farmhouse, steading and about 12.68 ha (31.33 acres);

Lot 2: Offers Over £600,000 - Farmland extending to about 57.17 ha (141.27 acres);

Lot 3: Offers Over £450,000 - Range of modern farm buildings and about 39.43 ha (97.43 acres);

Lot 4: Offers Over £270,000 - Farmland extending to about 26.09 ha (64.47 acres);