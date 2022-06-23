‘Auction of Hope’ raises £25,000 for two local causes

This brings the two-year total from the event to £117,450.

This year’s 100 donated lots were sold online using the MartEye platform and in person at Glenpark Estate near Omagh.

Speaking on behalf of the AANI Agribusiness Group, Libby Clarke commented: “For the second year, our agribusiness community have been so generous, particularly in a year with escalating costs and financial pressures.

Auction of Hope raises £25,000

“We are delighted that every lot was sold and so much raised for two well-loved charities.

“Thank you to everyone.”

Air Ambulance NI and Cancer Fund for Children are both extremely grateful that the event could be held again.

Barclay Bell, trustee of Air Ambulance NI, said: “We decided to hold a second Auction of Hope as so many from the inaugural year didn’t have the opportunity to donate previously.

“The generosity of our rural and agri communities never fails to amaze me.

“Once again, we are indebted to the support of Richard and Selina Beattie who carried out the Auction of Hope, and the incredible people of Northern Ireland who have donated so generously. Also, to the team at MartEye for their support. The air ambulance service has experienced its busiest quarter in 2022, with taskings to trauma accidents every day.

“To date, the service has been tasked out on over 2,916 occasions - this could not happen without donations and awareness raising of the service.”

Phil Alexander, CEO of Cancer Fund for Children, added: “We were thrilled to have been selected, once again, as one of the charities to benefit from the Auction of Hope.

“Every week in Northern Ireland another three children and young people are diagnosed with cancer, and many more children will be struggling to cope with their parent or siblings’ cancer.

“The funds raised by this event will help us provide emotional and therapeutic support to these young people, helping to ensure that they don’t have to face cancer alone. I would like to thank everyone involved in making the Auction of Hope such a huge success for a second year.”