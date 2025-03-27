Audiences asked to help shape BBC’s future

News

THE BBC is asking audiences to have their say about the future of the organisation, by launching the biggest public engagement exercise the corporation has ever undertaken.

BBC account holders across the UK will start to receive an online questionnaire to help identify what they want from the BBC now, and what they want from it in the future.

The “Our BBC, Our future” questionnaire kicks off a conversation with the public about the future of the BBC, ahead of the forthcoming review of the corporation’s Royal Charter, which sets the BBC’s mission and public purposes. It will ensure the people who watch, listen, and use the BBC help drive the debate about its future.

The questionnaire is part of the biggest ever public engagement exercise run by the BBC with the aim of seeking up to one million responses.

It is open to anyone with a BBC account and email invites to fill in the questionnaire will be emailed out to all current account holders over the course of the coming weeks.

The current Charter runs until 2027 and the BBC wants to use the views of the public to help shape what comes next. The questionnaire to account holders is the first part of this engagement and the BBC will conduct a range of audience research and polling in 2025 and 2026.

Tim Davie, BBC Director-General, says: “The BBC belongs to all of us and we all have a say in its future. By taking part in this short questionnaire, people will be able to tell us what they want the BBC to offer, what we do well, what we could do better, and what they want us to focus on in years to come.

“I hope as many people as possible take a few minutes to tell us what really matters to them and how we can best play our part.”

Adam Smyth, Director BBC Northern Ireland, says: “Charter Review and the decisions that flow from it are always important. We want local audiences to be at the heart of that conversation and to help shape the BBC of tomorrow. We want everyone to get involved – telling us what matters most to them, now and for the future. And we’re particularly keen to ensure that the needs, concerns and ambitions of BBC audiences in Northern Ireland inform everything that comes next.”