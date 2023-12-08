The Northwest Macra Executive Committee are delighted to announce that Aurivo Co-Operative Society Ltd have committed to a four year partnership for 2024 -2028.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The continuation and extension of this collaboration comes as welcome news to the Northwest Committee, and they look ahead to a fantastic beneficial partnership between the two organisations.

At the launch night at the Radisson Blu Hotel Sligo on Friday 1st December, Northwest vice president, Robert Lally said: “This collaboration is welcomed for the next four years. I am extremely excited to see the relationship between Macra and Aurivo continue.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also praised Aurivo for their financial backing of Aurivo’s Northwest Kings and Queens and the Aurivo silage competition over the last number of years and many more prizes and initiatives throughout the year.

Rob Lally, Macra Northwest vice president, Elaine Houlihan Macra national president and Kim Millar-Price, brand development and marketing manager at Aurivo Agribusiness, pictured with Northwest Macra members at the Northwest Kings and Queens launch night. Picture: Submitted

Speaking on behalf of Aurivo at the launch, Caroline Millar-Price, brand development and marketing manager at Aurivo Agribusiness commended Marca on the support and community they offer their members both from farming and non-farming backgrounds.

She said: “Aurivo are delighted to be able to support a community group such as Macra who offer an inclusive environment for sharing of knowledge, friendship and promoting rural Ireland as a great place to live and work.

“We are so excited to continue our partnership and are looking forward to a wonderful event on 20th January 2024 – if last year is anything to go by; the fun, music and excellent contestants will ensure a wonderful evening.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In attendance also was Macra president Elaine Houlihan, she said: “The Aurivo Northwest Kings and Queens’ competition is one of the stand out events that takes place in the Northwest region in the Macra calendar, it is great to see that Aurivo has committed to sponsor this competition for the coming years as it provides an opportunity for our members to take part in a competition that helps all contestants develop personally.

“Aurivo is not alone sponsoring Northwest Kings and Queens but also have committed to support the Silage competition. I wish Rob Lally (Northwest VP) and his committee the very best of luck organising a jam-packed weekend and I look forward to seeing you all there.”