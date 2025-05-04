Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cinco de Mayo, the fifth of May, is a public holiday in Mexico where they honour the military victory in 1862 over Napoleon’s invading French forces.

With the increased popularity in Mexican food this day of celebration now has a wider global audience. Mexican food is probably one of the most adulterated – most exposure to it is from big food corporations or fast food outlets. The perception is that it’s always inferno hot chilli laden food. The Tex/Mex style of food hasn’t done its image any favours and it’s worth remembering that nachos, fajitas and hard shell tacos are American inventions. The stereotype of cheese laden stodgy dishes is just that. In reality authentic Mexican food is complex with layers of flavours and textures and not necessarily spicy hot. Cheese is rarely used and rather than sour cream they would add a crema, a less sour alternative. Real Mexican food can be healthy with an emphasis on grains, nuts, spices, vegetables and grilled meats.

Something I’ve come across in recent years is Mexican street corn where the corn is boiled then cooked in oil to scorch all over. It’s then brushed with a sour cream and mayonnaise mixture and either rolled in finely grated hard cheese or crumbled feta and coriander to coat. You then dust it with some chilli powder and get stuck in. In the recipe here I’ve paired the corn with a not so Mexican, apart from the use of chipotle chilli, pork dish. I’m using pork griskins in a kebab where the meat is threaded onto sticks with onion, marinated then grilled and mopped with a cider and honey glaze as you go. Chipotle chillis are smoked and you can buy them dried or in a paste (the latter is a much more user friendly variety). The perfect Mexican/NI fusion for a May 5th barbecue.

Chocolate and chilli work surprisingly well together. The heat draws out the sweetness of the chocolate. For something sweet I’ve added a recipe for homemade chocolate ice cream. You don’t need an ice cream maker for this – just whipped cream, condensed milk and some chocolate. No need for churning or fluffing up – just place in a container and freeze. One of my favourite things is ice cold ice cream with hot chocolate sauce. Here the chocolate sauce gets a Mexican pep up with the addition of some coffee, lime and chipotle. All the citrus, chilli and rich coffee flavours really open up when they’re hot and are delicious on the sweet ice cream. For something crunchy top with some candied walnuts.

Boil sugar and water until it dissolves and becomes syrupy but not coloured – add the walnuts and stir to give them a lovely sugary coating. Alternatively you could add a good old fashioned wafer for some texture.

Either way two recipes to add a bit of Latino sunshine to your life.