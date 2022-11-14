Additional protection and surveillance measures are required around the infected premises to prevent onward disease spread.

Northern Ireland Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr Robert Huey, commented: “The infected premises lies close to the border between Monaghan and Fermanagh. As a consequence, DAERA is required in law to take appropriate disease control measures to mitigate for onward disease spread. Disease control zones have therefore been declared in that part of Northern Ireland which lies within 10km of the infected premises from 5.30pm Sunday 13 November 2022.

“Premises within the zones will have to adhere to strict biosecurity protocols, recording movements on/off holdings and a requirement to seek licensing for any movement of poultry or poultry-related products into or out of the zone.

Avian Flu disease control restriction zones in place in Co Fermanagh.

“Certain moves will be permitted under a specific licence issued by the department which must be applied for at least 48 hours in advance of any planned move.”

Dr Huey continued: “All flock keepers must take action now to review and, where necessary, improve biosecurity in order to prevent an incursion of the disease into our poultry flock. If Avian Influenza were to enter our Northern Ireland flock, it would have a devastating impact on our poultry industry, international trade and the wider economy. In addition, the negative financial and emotional impact on the individual farm family and business is something we have seen all too often with disease incursions and we must do everything we can to avoid this, particularly at this time of heightened risk.

“This incursion of H5N1 into a flock in County Monaghan must serve as a stark reminder that Avian Influenza is already present here. Officials will continue to work closely with poultry keepers and the wider industry as we work together to minimise the risk of any further incursions.”

DAERA reminds you that it is a legal requirement for all bird keepers to register their birds.

