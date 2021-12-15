Award winning jewellery maker at Muckamore

Vera gave a very interesting talk on growing up in the Czech Republic and learning the craft at the prestigious jewellery school of applied art. It was interesting to hear about the design and the use of using precious gemstones. Vera was commissioned by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to design a brooch for The Duchess of Cambridge and matching cufflinks for HRH The Duke of Cambridge. The Ladies were able to purchase, order and have their jewellery cleaned on the evening. Florence McFarland proposed a Vote of Thanks to Vera for her presentation which was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone.