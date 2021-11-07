Award winning Morelli’s ice-cream picks up another food ‘oscar’

They’re wildly respected and considered the “Oscars” of the food world. This year 14,113 entries were received from 108 countries. Of these 218 were awarded three stars and recognised as “extraordinarily tasty foods”. Each of the three star winners have a chance to win their region’s Golden Fork award. This year the Northern Ireland accolade went to Morelli’s for their caramelised hazelnut ice-cream.

Morelli’s was established in 1911 by Peter Morelli who had travelled from the Valle De Camino in the Lazio region to the seaside town of Portstewart. Initially he operated a fish and chip shop but started making ice-cream to an old family recipe. He established the Ice Palace in 1914. Making this frozen delicacy at that time was labour intensive and involved precise logistics. Blocks of ice were transported by train from Belfast to Cromore Station in the town. From there he took the block of ice on the tram to the shop on the Promenade. Liquid icecream was poured into a zinc can within a wooden tub. Salt and ice was placed in between the town containers. The mixture was stirred constantly until it froze. It was an instant hit with locals and visitors alike and still is.

Peter and his wife had no children so he passed the business on to his nephew Angelo. His sons Nino, Guido and Corrado carried on the tradition. It’s the late Guido’s children, Arnaldo. Marino, Tania and Daniela who run the factory in Coleraine that supplies all the Morellis shops and franchises throughout Ireland. Arnaldo and Daniela were in Harrogate last week to pick up the Golden Fork at a ceremony attended by some of the top chefs and food writers in the UK.

The key to any good product is the ingredients and this award winning ice-cream is no exception. All the flavours in their range start with a base of fresh double cream and butter from Ballyrashane Creamery. The cows graze on the lush green pastures around the Causeway coast and this exceptional dairy is a key component to the family’s success. Hazelnuts from the Piedmont region in the north of Italy and a swirl of salt caramel are the other elements in this frozen delight.

The weather may have taken a turn for the worse but we, as a nation, embrace eating ice-cream all year round. We’re a hardy bunch that won’t let a bit of sub zero temperatures get in the way of our enjoyment of this treat. The combination of ice cold ice-cream served with something hot is a particularly enticing one.

You could enjoy this sensation in an affogato – place a scoop of ice-cold icecream in a bowl (the Morelli’s caramelized hazelnut variety works very well in this elixir) and pour over a hot espresso coffee. The combination of sweet, candied hazelnuts and bitter coffee is heavenly.

To take this to the next level I’ve included a recipe for chocolate and coffee sauce. Pour this hot confection over the ice-cream.