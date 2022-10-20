Awards galore for Co Londonderry members
August saw the end of a packed summer of competitions, with many members picking up awards at both county and Northern Ireland level.
First announced was the eagerly awaited results of the annual home and farm safety competitions.
Well done to the following members who placed in their respective age categories:
Home safety
12-14
1st Emily Moneely, Moneymore YFC
2nd Claire Fulton, Dungiven YFC
3rd Amy Young, Dungiven YFC
14-16
1st Charlotte Moon, Kilrea YFC
2nd Grace Doherty, Garvagh YFC
3rd Ellen McFetridge, Garvagh YFC
16-18
1st Anna Short, Moneymore YFC
2nd Grace Moore, Moneymore YFC
3rd Francesca Boyd, Coleraine YFC
18-21
1st Mollie Campbell, Curragh YFC
2nd Leslie Shiels, Curragh YFC
3rd Grace Ferguson, Curragh YFC
21-25
1st Claire Rosborough, Curragh YFC
2nd Mark Fullerton, Curragh YFC
3rd Dylan Clarke, Moneymore YFC
25-30
1st Cathy Holmes, Curragh YFC
2nd William McMaster, Curragh YFC
3rd Mark Miller, Curragh YFC
Farm safety
Overall girls
Cathy Holmes, Curragh YFC
Under 18 boys
Peter Cunningham, Garvagh YFC
Over 18 boys
Dylan Clarke, Moneymore YFC
Joyce Allen, county secretary, represented Co Londonderry at the Miss Macra Festival.
Joyce had a great time at the event and did the county very proud.
August also saw wedding bells.
On behalf of the County Londonderry YFC, the county would like to pass on our congratulations to Stuart Mills, past Co Londonderry YFC chairman, and current YFCU deputy president, on his recent marriage to fellow YFCU member, Sarah Thompson.
The county would also like to pass on their congratulations to past Co Londonderry secretary and current YFCU vice president, Lynne Montgomery, on her marriage to Randalstown YFC member, Jack Johnston.
The county wish both couples best wishes for your futures together.
September was kicked off by the YFCU soil assessment competition, sponsored by Northstone Materials. Making the top three were Co Londonderry YFC and Dungiven YFC members John Gilfillan and Matthew Gault who were awarded second and third place.
September 8th saw the boys take to the pitch for the heats of the boys football competition.
Well done to Kilrea YFC and Moneymore YFC for winning the county heat.
Extra congratulations must go to Kilrea YFC who went on to win runner ups in the Northern Ireland final.
September finished with the county fun night. Members from across the county headed to We are Vertigo for a night at the inflatable park. A great night was had by all, with members bouncing and sliding their way around the 30,000 square foot park.
The 2022/23 programme has kicked off but it's not too late to join. The county has seven active clubs within Co Londonderry.
If you are aged between 11 (Year 8) and 30, why not join your local club.
Each of the clubs meet on a fortnightly basis, with a range of meetings taking place within club halls, as well as external venues.
By being a member, you will have the opportunity to partake in a wide range of competitions; including stockjudging, choir festival, public speaking, sports and many more.
Young Farmers Clubs’ of Ulster is an organisation run by young people for young people, and remember, you don’t have to be a farmer to be in young farmers.
Check out each of the club’s Facebook pages for more information on their upcoming meetings, or contact county secretary Joyce on 07756091405.
Any queries please contact the Co Londonderry YFC Facebook page.