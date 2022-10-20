Awards galore for Co Londonderry members

First announced was the eagerly awaited results of the annual home and farm safety competitions.

Well done to the following members who placed in their respective age categories:

Home safety

Kilrea YFC boys football team

12-14

1st Emily Moneely, Moneymore YFC

2nd Claire Fulton, Dungiven YFC

3rd Amy Young, Dungiven YFC

Stuart Mills and Sarah Thompson

14-16

1st Charlotte Moon, Kilrea YFC

2nd Grace Doherty, Garvagh YFC

3rd Ellen McFetridge, Garvagh YFC

Lynne Montgomery and Jack Johnston

16-18

1st Anna Short, Moneymore YFC

2nd Grace Moore, Moneymore YFC

3rd Francesca Boyd, Coleraine YFC

Co Londonderry YFC members at We Are Vertigo

18-21

1st Mollie Campbell, Curragh YFC

2nd Leslie Shiels, Curragh YFC

3rd Grace Ferguson, Curragh YFC

21-25

1st Claire Rosborough, Curragh YFC

Curragh YFC boys at We Are Vertigo

2nd Mark Fullerton, Curragh YFC

3rd Dylan Clarke, Moneymore YFC

25-30

1st Cathy Holmes, Curragh YFC

2nd William McMaster, Curragh YFC

3rd Mark Miller, Curragh YFC

Farm safety

Overall girls

Cathy Holmes, Curragh YFC

Under 18 boys

Peter Cunningham, Garvagh YFC

Over 18 boys

Dylan Clarke, Moneymore YFC

Joyce Allen, county secretary, represented Co Londonderry at the Miss Macra Festival.

Joyce had a great time at the event and did the county very proud.

August also saw wedding bells.

On behalf of the County Londonderry YFC, the county would like to pass on our congratulations to Stuart Mills, past Co Londonderry YFC chairman, and current YFCU deputy president, on his recent marriage to fellow YFCU member, Sarah Thompson.

The county would also like to pass on their congratulations to past Co Londonderry secretary and current YFCU vice president, Lynne Montgomery, on her marriage to Randalstown YFC member, Jack Johnston.

The county wish both couples best wishes for your futures together.

September was kicked off by the YFCU soil assessment competition, sponsored by Northstone Materials. Making the top three were Co Londonderry YFC and Dungiven YFC members John Gilfillan and Matthew Gault who were awarded second and third place.

September 8th saw the boys take to the pitch for the heats of the boys football competition.

Well done to Kilrea YFC and Moneymore YFC for winning the county heat.

Extra congratulations must go to Kilrea YFC who went on to win runner ups in the Northern Ireland final.

September finished with the county fun night. Members from across the county headed to We are Vertigo for a night at the inflatable park. A great night was had by all, with members bouncing and sliding their way around the 30,000 square foot park.

The 2022/23 programme has kicked off but it's not too late to join. The county has seven active clubs within Co Londonderry.

If you are aged between 11 (Year 8) and 30, why not join your local club.

Each of the clubs meet on a fortnightly basis, with a range of meetings taking place within club halls, as well as external venues.

By being a member, you will have the opportunity to partake in a wide range of competitions; including stockjudging, choir festival, public speaking, sports and many more.

Young Farmers Clubs’ of Ulster is an organisation run by young people for young people, and remember, you don’t have to be a farmer to be in young farmers.

Check out each of the club’s Facebook pages for more information on their upcoming meetings, or contact county secretary Joyce on 07756091405.

