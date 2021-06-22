The Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs have published a consultation setting out a proposal by the Agricultural Minister to revoke the Agricultural Wages (Regulation) (Northern Ireland) Order 1977, which would abolish the Agricultural Wages Board (AWB) in Northern Ireland subject to agreement by the NI Executive and passage through the Assembly. The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is urging any of its members who employ labour to read the AWB abolition consultation. The UFU continue to support the revoking of the AWB, however, it will provide advice on completing the consultation in due course.