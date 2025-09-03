Awesome August sales at Ballymena Livestock Market’s machinery sale

A great range of entries were on offer at Ballymena Livestock Market’s August machinery sale.

The auction held last weekend saw over 2,100 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 70%.

Demand was high with vehicles selling to £14,100 for a Land Rover, outside items selling to £7,600 for a 2008 21tn Herron fast tow low loader and inside items selling to £540 for a Honda yard brush.

The next machinery sale will take place on Friday 26th September with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Monday 15th September with the last day for machinery to be entered Wednesday 24th September.

Leading prices as follows:

Outside machinery:

£14,100 for a Land Rover, £11,000 for a 1995 Massey Ferguson 399, £9,500 for a Hitachi EX40 digger, £9,200 for a McCormick CX95 2003, £8,100 for a 1998 Case IH 885, £7,600 for a Kramer 418 handler 1999, £7,600 for a 2008 21tn Herron fast tow low loader, £5,500 for a Kane 8.5 tonne trailer with grain sides, bale extension & bale rack, £5,000 for a Mitsubishi L200 Trojan 2011, £4,900 for a Malgar 2000gln slurry tanker, £4,600 for a Abbey VF950 diet feeder, £4,400 for a Super Dexter 1963, £4,100 for a Great Wall Steed 2014, £3,800 for a 12ft Ifor Williams twin axle trailer with sheep decks, cattle dividing gate, £3,600 for a Matbro 40D and £3,500 for a Ifor Williams DP 14ft triaxle livestock trailer.

Inside machinery:

£540 for a Honda yard brush, £280 for a 49cc scrambler, £250 for a Heiniger Xpert complete clippers, £250 for a Stanley red enamel wood burner, £240 for a Mechanical tractor seat, £220 for a Roller door office cabinet, £200 for a Honda generator 3.7, £200 for a Multico pro-mex wood lathe, £200 for a lister solid dropper worm drive, £200 for 3 vintage jacks, £200 for a Edge power washer, £180 for a CAT and Genny, £170 for a Husqvarna K760 concrete saw, £160 for a Honda dual voltage generator, £160 for a Stihl MS261C chainsaw, £150 for 4x 225.45x R17 4x108 Peugeot, £150 for 6x 10kg patching mix grass seed and £150 for a 5ft yard scraper.