AWHNI welcomes report linking ruminant health to methane emissions

Established in 2012, Animal Health and Welfare NI (AHWNI) is an initiative by farmers’ organisations and the wider ruminant industry to promote improved ruminant health and welfare within Northern Ireland.

The report, ‘Acting on methane: opportunities for the UK cattle and sheep sectors’, produced by Moredun Research Institute and Ruminant Health and Welfare, details the positive impact of ruminant health on greenhouse gas emissions and outlines steps farmers and vets can take to improve herd health with methane emissions in mind.

The report builds on research showing that improving livestock health and welfare can reduce methane emissions by 10 per cent, by mapping the greenhouse gas emissions profile of key endemic diseases including gastrointestinal parasites and liver fluke infection.

Dr Sam Strain, Chief Executive, Animal Health and Welfare NI (AWHNI)

Commenting on the report, Dr Sam Strain, Chief Executive of Animal Health and Welfare Northern Ireland (AWHNI), said: “With ruminants responsible for around 45 per cent of the UK’s methane emissions, the Ruminant Health and Welfare report demonstrates there is potential for the livestock sector to improve environmental and climate outcomes, while simultaneously improving animal health and overall farm productivity.

“Tackling endemic disease has a clear impact on farm efficiency by increasing growth rate, reducing days to slaughter, and increasing reproductive performance.

“This in turn will reduce methane emissions, potentially by as much as 10 per cent.

“The report highlights the diseases with the biggest emissions impact and measures that can be taken to mitigate against these, as producers work with vets and animal health advisers to identify issues particular to their own farms.

“As DAERA works on future agricultural policy and the green growth agenda, we would encourage the department to recognise and support endemic disease control as an important tool in reducing the environmental footprint of ruminant farms,” he ended.