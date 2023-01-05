The 13 bunnies include a mother, father and 11 babies, five of which are furred kits and the other six are furless which denotes they are less than seven days old.

The rabbits were found by a member of the public whilst out walking their dog, and were immediately brought to the attention of the USPCA.

Discarded in a cardboard box, they were in a state of sheer distress and freezing and, without any intervention, would have inevitably perished.

The rabbits were found on the side of a road in a cardboard box

Colleen Tinnelly, USPCA Chief Operating Officer, stated: “We are horrified and appalled that someone abandoned these poor defenceless animals. They were essentially left to die at the roadside. The USPCA condemns the actions of the individual responsible for the abandonment.”

The USPCA is asking the public to do their research before getting a pet.

"Each animal, be it a dog, bunny or cat, has its own set of needs and unless you are able to meet these needs and give the animal the best life possible, do not consider getting a pet,” Colin said.

“Thankfully, following examination from our veterinary team, the bunnies are in good health. However, this could have been a very different story if they had not been found and brought into our care. We commend and thank the member of the public for bringing them into our care, rather than leaving them to a slow and agonising death at the side of the road.”

