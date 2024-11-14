Belfast Grand Central Station staff Bridgeen, Marty, Helen, Kyle and Lisa.

TRANSLINK has announced the return of its annual Stuff a Bus campaign for 2024.

Now in its eighth year, the initiative aims to tackle hunger and bring vital support to those most vulnerable during the festive period.

Partnering with FareShare, operated in Northern Ireland by Homeless Connect, and supported by media partners U105 and Belfast Live, this year's campaign is calling on both businesses and the public to help achieve a target of 30,000 meals donated.

To date, the Stuff A Bus campaign has helped over 100,000 people, and its 2024 initiative arrives at a critical time as according to FareShare at least one in six people across Northern Ireland are facing hunger.

This year donations will be distributed to charity projects and community groups, homelessness hostels, school breakfast clubs and luncheon clubs for older people – providing vital support to communities in need.

Collection points will be set up at key bus and rail stations, including Belfast Grand Central Station, Coleraine, Londonderry Northwest Transport Hub, and Newry (bus or rail).

Corporate organisations and businesses of any size can also register as Stuff A Bus Partners, with internal donation stations provided to workplaces and offices to make contributing even easier.

Commenting on the importance of the annual initiative, Chris Conway, CEO of Translink NI, said: “Every donation counts and ensures that no one is forgotten this Christmas. With an ever growing need in homes across Northern Ireland, we’re calling on businesses and the public to join us in making the 2024 Stuff A Bus campaign our biggest yet.

“Last year, the generosity of Northern Ireland provided over 25,000 meals, and this year our goal is to deliver 30,000. With the help of our partners and the wider community, we believe we can achieve this."

Nicola McCrudden, CEO Homeless Connect FareShare, said: “Our staff and volunteer teams in FareShare work year-round to distribute surplus food to those most in need, but the Christmas period poses particularly challenging circumstances for many families.

“During this time the demand for support significantly increases, making initiatives like Stuff A Bus crucial in ensuring that no one goes hungry during the festive season.

“This year our collaboration with businesses and corporate partners will make it easier than ever for people to donate. With FareShare handling all logistics, businesses can contribute without travelling to a local bus or train station.

“There is also the option again this year to make a monetary donation online. Please help us make a real impact on the lives of vulnerable individuals and families this Christmas.”

Speaking about the increasing levels of food poverty in NI, Archie Kinney from SVDP Glenariff, a community food member of FareShare, said: “For many families across Northern Ireland, Christmas brings added pressure, especially when trying to balance heating costs, rising bills, and putting food on the table.

“Unfortunately, hunger is a reality that too many people face during the festive season. The partnership between FareShare and Translink, through the Stuff A Bus campaign, provides a critical lifeline for many, and we are immensely grateful for their ongoing support in bringing relief to those struggling this Christmas.”

Food donations can be made in key bus and rail stations until December 18. For a full list of drop-off locations, to find out how your business can take part, or to make a monetary donation visit stuffabusni.com

Additional collection days will be held across the region throughout December, inviting members of the public to drop off their donations.

The campaign will culminate in a highlight event at Belfast Grand Central Station on Wednesday, December 18, featuring a live broadcast from U105, the ‘stuffing of the bus’ and encourage a final push for donations. Online monetary donations will continue to be available right up to Christmas.

Follow the conversation online using #StuffABusNI or keep up to date with fundraising efforts and announcements on U105 Radio and Belfast Live.